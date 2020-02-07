PUBG News: PMCO India Group Stage 2020 schedule announced

PMCO Spring Split India 2020

The PMCO Spring Split India 2020 Group Stage is going to start on 7th February. A total of 32 qualified teams from India will be competing for six days in this PUBG Mobile event. The complete schedule, along with the teams participating, has also been announced.

There will be a total of four groups ( A, B, C, and D), and the top 24 teams will proceed to the PMCO India Semi-Finals 2020. There will be a total of 24 games among different groups that will be played in the whole event of the Group Stage:

PMCO India Group Stage Schedule

The India Group Stage will be live-streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube Channel and will begin at 6:00 pm IST and here is the complete schedule:

Competing Groups

Day 1: Group A vs. Group B

Group A vs. Group B Day 2: Group C vs. Group D

Group C vs. Group D Day 3: Group A vs. Group D

Group A vs. Group D Day 4: Group C vs. Group B

Group C vs. Group B Day 5: Group C vs. Group A

Group C vs. Group A Day 6: Group D vs. Group B

Matches

Match 1: Erangel

Erangel Match 2: Sanhok

Sanhok Match 3: Miramar

Miramar Match 4: Vikendi

PMCO India Group Stage Live Stream

The complete schedule of the PMCO South Asia 2020 Group Stage, along with the qualified teams, has also been announced. PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000, and the whole tournament is divided into six stages.

