List of teams participating in group stage of PMCO Spring Split South Asia 2020 revealed

Rabia
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 07 Feb 2020, 00:45 IST

PMCO Spring Split South Asia 2020
PMCO Spring Split South Asia 2020

PMCO Spring Split South Asia 2020 Group Stage will begin on 7th February. A total of 32 qualified teams from Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Maldives will be competing for six days in this online PUBG Mobile event.

Also Read: Full schedule of PMCO Spring Split Brazil 2020 announced

The list of qualified teams has been announced officially. The teams will be divided into four groups, and the top 24 teams will proceed to the PMCO South Asia Semi-Finals 2020.

Teams playing PMCO South Asia Group Stage 2020

The South Asia Group Stage will be live-streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube Channel and will begin at 5:30 pm IST. Here is the complete list of teams that qualified for PMCO Spring Split South Asia Group Stage:

Group A

  1. Elementrix
  2. TEAM SBA
  3. PNGaming
  4. VIBES
  5. BB ByeBye
  6. Team HYPE
  7. TEAM PYRO
  8. JyanMaara

Group B

  1. Nepali Ho Ni
  2. 1971Gladiatr
  3. KS AXE
  4. JAZEERA
  5. SOLTISQUAD
  6. A1 eSports
  7. WGxNoRules
  8. KTM RAGE

Group C

  1. Trust D Process
  2. RIVALS X
  3. TM OFFICIAL
  4. Red Light
  5. Team Xtreme
  6. DEADEYES GUY
  7. MADG
  8. Team T2K

Group D

  1. Damn Classy
  2. Wolves Den
  3. DFRio
  4. RisingNepalx
  5. INES
  6. Team 7Sea
  7. r3D DEVILS
  8. UltimateBang
The complete schedule is yet to be announced by PUBG Mobile. PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000, and the whole tournament is divided into six stages. Click Here to know about PMCO Spring Split 2020, PMPL 2020, and PMWL 2020 in detail.

Published 07 Feb 2020, 00:45 IST
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020
