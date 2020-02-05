PMCO Spring Split India and South Asia 2020 Group Stage set to begin on 7th February

PUBG Mobile Spring Split India 2020

The PMCO Spring Split 2020 Qualifiers of India and the South Asian region are over, and the qualified teams will now battle in the group stage. The schedule for the same has also been announced. The South Asian and Indian Group Stage will begin on 7th February and will go on for six days.

The stream of India Group Stage will start at 06:00 pm IST on the scheduled days while it will begin at 5:30 pm IST for South Asia.

PMCO Spring Split South Asia 2020

Just like previous year's Spring Split, a total of 32 teams will battle in the group stage, and the top 24 teams in the points table will proceed to the Indian and South Asia Semi-Finals. The list of qualified teams for the group stage is yet to be announced by PUBG Mobile. Just like the qualifiers, PMCO Spring Split 2020 Group Stage will also be an online event. The event will be live-streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube Channel.

Meanwhile, the schedule of PMCO Spring Split Brazil 2020 has also been announced. PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000, and the whole tournament is divided into six stages.

