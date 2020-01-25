PUBG Mobile: List of Indian teams invited to PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 announced

Rabia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

25 Jan 2020, 21:26 IST SHARE

Indian teams invited to PMPL 2020

PMCO Spring Split 2020 has started, and after the Regional Finals, South Africa and America Regions will have PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 before the teams proceed to PUBG Mobile World League 2020. The countries or regions that will be having PMPL 2020 are:

PMPL South Asia: India, Pakistan, South Asia

India, Pakistan, South Asia PMPL Americas: Latin America, North America, Brazil

Also Read: How to participate in PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers

The top teams of PMCO Regional Finals 2020 of the regions or countries mentioned above will battle against each other for a place in the PMWL 2020. Apart from this, the leading teams from the PMCO Fall Split 2019 are also invited directly for the PMPL 2020. There are a total of 5 Indian teams invited for PMPL South Asia 2020, and the names have been announced.

Invited Indian teams in PMPL South Asia 2020

The top 5 Indian teams of the PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Finals that are invited directly to the PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 are:

SouL

Entity Gaming

TeamIND

Insidious

SynerGE

The announcement was made by MortaL while streaming live on his YouTube, and this is also the reason why SouL is not playing PMCO Spring Split 2020 as they will directly play PMPL 2020. However, no official announcement has been made about whether the other teams will play PMCO Spring Split 2020.

PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. The whole tournament is divided into six stages, and the full schedule of PMCO Spring Split 2020 has also been announced.