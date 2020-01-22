PUBG Mobile: How to participate in PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers

PMCO Spring Split 2020

PMCO Spring Split 2020 registrations are over, and the tournament is now heading towards its second stage, i.e. the Online Qualifiers. PMCO 2020 Online Qualifiers will start on 23rd January, and the full schedule has also been announced.

The registered teams will have to play at least eight games out of 32 across all the four maps. The top eight games with the highest points will be taken into account for the final standings, and the top teams will proceed to the Group Stage.

How to play PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers

Date: 23rd January to 26th January, 30th January to 2nd February

PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers Timings

Open your PUBG Mobile app on your device on the dates mentioned above.

Go to the Menu section present on the right side of the Start button.

Here you will see an option of the Sponsored Match.

Sponsored Match option will appear here

Enter the sponsored matches during the time of the game to participate in the Online Qualifiers.

There will be four matches every day, and the GMT timings for each day are 19:00-19:10 , 20:00-20:10 , 21:00-21:10 , and 22:00-22:10 .

, , , and . A team can play a maximum of 32 games, and the top 8 games will be counted for the qualification.

The players can see the complete results of the Online Qualifiers in the Sponsored Matches section.

PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. The whole tournament is divided into six stages, and the full schedule of PMCO Spring Split 2020 has also been announced.