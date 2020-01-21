PUBG Mobile: PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers set to begin on 23rd January

PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers

PMCO Spring Split 2020 registrations will soon get over, and the players can register with their squads till 21st January. Afterward, the tournament will then be heading towards its second stage, i.e. the Online Qualifiers. Online Qualifiers will commence on 23rd January, and the top teams from this stage will proceed to the next level.

To know the requirements and the full registration process of PMCO 2020, check out the following articles:

The full format and the schedule of In-game Online Qualifiers of PMCO Spring Split 2020 have been announced.

Format of PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers

Date: 23rd January to 26th January, 30th January to 2nd February

Unlike PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019, where the teams registered for crew challenge, the squads will now have to play online qualifiers in which they need to play a minimum of 8 games out of 32 across all the four maps.

The top eight games with the highest points will be taken into account for the final standings, and the top teams will proceed to the Group Stage. The complete schedule of the Online Qualifiers of PMCO Spring Split 2020 has also been announced.

Schedule of PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers

Here is the complete schedule of PMCO In-Game Qualifiers 2020.

Day 1 (23rd January)

Map 1(19:00): Sanhok

Map 2(20:00): Erangel

Map 3(21:00): Vikendi

Map 4(22:00): Miramar

Day 2 (24rd January)

Map 1(19:00): Miramar

Map 2(20:00): Sanhok

Map 3(21:00): Erangel

Map 4(22:00): Vikendi

Day 3 (25rd January)

Map 1(19:00): Vikendi

Map 2(20:00): Miramar

Map 3(21:00): Sanhok

Map 4(22:00): Erangel

Day 4 (26th January)

Map 1(19:00): Erangel

Map 2(20:00): Vikendi

Map 3(21:00): Miramar

Map 4(22:00): Sanhok

Day 5 (30th January)

Map 1(19:00): Sanhok

Map 2(20:00): Erangel

Map 3(21:00): Vikendi

Map 4(22:00): Miramar

Day 6 (31st January)

Map 1(19:00): Miramar

Map 2(20:00): Sanhok

Map 3(21:00): Erangel

Map 4(22:00): Vikendi

Day 7 (1st February)

Map 1(19:00): Vikendi

Map 2(20:00): Miramar

Map 3(21:00): Sanhok

Map 4(22:00): Erangel

Day 8 (2nd February)

Map 1(19:00): Erangel

Map 2(20:00): Vikendi

Map 3(21:00): Miramar

Map 4(22:00): Sanhok

Note: The time mentioned above is in GMT

PMCO 2020 Online Qualifiers Region Wise Timings

PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. The whole tournament is divided into six stages, and the full schedule of PMCO Spring Split 2020 has also been announced. Click here to know the entire registration process of PMCO Spring Split 2020 and click here to know how to register for the tournament.