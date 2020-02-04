PUBG Mobile: Full schedule of PMCO Spring Split Brazil 2020 announced

PMCO Spring Split Brazil 2020

PMCO Spring Split 2020 Online Qualifiers are over, and the tournament is now heading towards the next level, i.e., the Group Stages. The complete schedule of PMCO Spring Split 2020 Brazil has also been announced officially.

The PMCO Spring Split 2020 Brazil will commence on 10th February. The live stream will start at 6:30 PM on scheduled days and this was confirmed on the official PUBG Mobile Brazil Instagram.

Schedule of PMCO Spring Split 2020 Brazil

Here is the complete schedule of PMCO Spring Split 2020 Brazil, along with the dates.

Group Stage

Date: 10th February- 15th February

The top teams from the PMCO Spring Split Brazil 2020 Online Qualifiers will now battle in the group stages of PMCO Spring Split Brazil 2020 for a total of six teams. A total of 32 teams will square off in the regional group stages from which the top 24 teams will proceed to the next stage, i.e., the regional semifinals.

Regional Semifinals

Date: 17th February- 22th February

The top 24 teams from the regional group stages will compete for a place in the Regional Finals, and the top 16 teams with the highest points will book their spot at the PMCO Brazil Regional finals 2020.

Regional Finals

Date: 7th March- 8th March

The 16 teams leading in the points table of the PMCO Brazil Regional Semi-Finals 2020 will battle against each other in the PMCO Spring Split Brazil Finals 2020 for the title. The top teams will get qualified for the PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas 2020 to complete with the top teams of PMCO Latin America, and PMCO North America for a spot in the PUBG Mobile World League 2020.

PMPL Americas 2020 will be conducted at the end of March while PMWL 2020 Season 1 will commence mid-May, but the exact dates are yet to be announced. The tournament will also be live-streamed at PUBG Mobile's YouTube, Facebook, and Nimo Tv channel.

