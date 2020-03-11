PMCO Iraq Semi Finals: Day 1 results and overall standings

Overall Standings

The First day of the PMCO Iraq Semi-Finals 2020, where a total of 24 teams are battling for a spot in the PMCO Iraq Finals 2020, is over. The teams of Group A and Group B (total 16 teams) battled it out on the First day of the PUBG Mobile event.

A total of four games were played on the first day, and after Day 1, THE MONSTER topped the leaderboard with one chicken dinner and 41 points. TEAM FRAG and IKURD followed them with 39 and 23 points, respectively.

PMCO Iraq Semi-Finals Day 1 Overall Standings

#1 THE MONSTER 41 Points

#2 TEAM FRAG 39 Points

#3 IKURD 23 Points

#4 KURDI2 22 Points

#5 NO MERCY 21 Points

#6 E7 GAMING 18 Points

#7 KURD SQUAD 16 Points

#8 MILITARY 8 16 Points

#9 4KURDIMAIN 16 Points

#10 FALCON GAMING 13 Points

#11 25X9 12 Points

#12 TEAM PACE 10 Points

#13 SPACETEAM 6 Points

#14 GOODGAME 6 Points

#15 FORKURDISTAN 6 Points

#16 HALDY BYABAN 4 Points

The Iraq Semi-Finals will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.