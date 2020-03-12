PMCO Iraq Semi-Finals: Day 2 results and overall standings

Overall Standings

The second day of the PMCO Iraq Semi-Finals 2020, where a total of 24 teams are battling for a spot in the PMCO Iraq Finals 2020, is over. The teams of Group A and Group B (total 16 teams) battled it out on the second day of the PUBG Mobile event.

A total of four games were played on the second day, and after Day 2, TEAM FRAG topped the leaderboard with one chicken dinner and 104 points. 25X9 and E7 GAMING followed them with 86 and 83 points, respectively.

PMCO Iraq Semi-Finals Day 2 Overall Standings

#1 TEAM FRAG 104 Points

#2 25X9 86 Points

#3 E7 GAMING 83 Points

#4 THE MONSTER 67 Points

#5 KURDISH IS I 64 Points

#6 DRANIMAL 62 Points

#7 NO MERCY 57 Points

#8 IKURD 57 Points

#9 KURD UP TEAM 50 Points

#10 KURDI2 50 Points

#11 TEAM PACE 44 Points

#12 KURD SQUAD 38 Points

#13 SPACETEAM 36 Points

#14 BESTBROTHERSQUAD 31 Points

#15 FALCON GAMING 28 Points

#16 4KURDMAIN 25 Points

The Iraq Semi-Finals will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.