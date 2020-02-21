PMCO Pakistan Group Stage 2020: Day 3 results and overall standings; Team RNG at #1 rank

The third day of the PMCO Pakistan Group Stage, where a total of 32 teams are battling for a spot in PMCO Pakistan semi-finals 2020 is over. The teams of Group D and Group A (total 16 teams) battled it out on the third day of the PUBG Mobile event.

A total of four games were played on the third day, and after Day 3, Team RNG topped the leader-board with two chicken dinners and 141 points. Team Envy and Team Bablu followed them with 132 and 116 points respectively.

PMCO Pakistan Group Stage Day 3 Overall Standings

#1 TeamRNG- 141 points

#2 TeamEnvy- 132 points

#3 Team Bablu- 116 points

#4 Portal eSports- 116 points

#5 TeamvFxOXY- 97 points

#6 NEXUS Team- 94 point

#7 LDU Esports- 93 points

#8 Team TUF 67 points

#9 NortheSports- 66 points

#10 ROUGENATIONx- 62 points

#11 GamingHub- 60 points

#12 Arkadians- 60 points

#13 RSxTeamX- 60 points

#14 Fyme- 52 points

#15 2X official- 45 points

#16 Team HFD - 43 Points

The Pakistan Group Stage will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.