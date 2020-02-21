PMCO Pakistan Group Stage 2020: Day 3 results and overall standings; Team RNG at #1 rank
The third day of the PMCO Pakistan Group Stage, where a total of 32 teams are battling for a spot in PMCO Pakistan semi-finals 2020 is over. The teams of Group D and Group A (total 16 teams) battled it out on the third day of the PUBG Mobile event.
A total of four games were played on the third day, and after Day 3, Team RNG topped the leader-board with two chicken dinners and 141 points. Team Envy and Team Bablu followed them with 132 and 116 points respectively.
PMCO Pakistan Group Stage Day 3 Overall Standings
#1 TeamRNG- 141 points
#2 TeamEnvy- 132 points
#3 Team Bablu- 116 points
#4 Portal eSports- 116 points
#5 TeamvFxOXY- 97 points
#6 NEXUS Team- 94 point
#7 LDU Esports- 93 points
#8 Team TUF 67 points
#9 NortheSports- 66 points
#10 ROUGENATIONx- 62 points
#11 GamingHub- 60 points
#12 Arkadians- 60 points
#13 RSxTeamX- 60 points
#14 Fyme- 52 points
#15 2X official- 45 points
#16 Team HFD - 43 Points
The Pakistan Group Stage will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.Published 21 Feb 2020, 23:05 IST