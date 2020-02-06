Where to watch PMCO Spring Split 2020 India and South Asia Group Stage live

PUBG Mobile Spring Split India 2020

The Group Stages of PMCO Spring Split India and South Asia 2020 are set to begin on 7th February. A total of 32 qualified teams will battle for six days in this online event. The teams will be divided into groups.

Where to watch Spring Split 2020 India and South Asia Group Stage

The Group Stage of both India and South Asia Region will be live-streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube Channel. The stream of India Group Stage will start at 06:00 pm IST on the scheduled days while it will begin at 5:30 pm IST for South Asia.

Open YouTube app in or visit the website in the browser.

Now search for PUBG Mobile Esports in the search bar.

Look for the PMCO Spring Split Group Stage India and South Asia scheduled streams.

Set the reminder to get notified once the live stream starts.

The list of teams that will be competing in the group stage is yet to be announced by PUBG Mobile. Meanwhile, the schedule of PMCO Spring Split Brazil 2020 has also been announced. PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000, and the whole tournament is divided into six stages.

