PUBG Mobile: PMPL Indonesia 2020 Qualifiers complete schedule and format announced

PMPL Indonesia 2020

The complete format and schedule of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Indonesia 2020 Qualifiers Phase 1 have been announced. The qualifiers for Indonesia will follow a different format than the PMCO 2020 Qualifiers of other countries.

The PMPL Indonesia 2020 Qualifiers will commence on 6th February, and the first phase will go on for four days. There will be a total of five rounds each day, and a total of 20 games will be played across all the maps. The teams will have to play at least eight games throughout the event.

Rules of Participation in PMPL 2020 Indonesia Qualifiers

Be sure to participate in at least two rounds of each map. For example, if you only participate one time in Erangel and three times in the remaining map, the system in the game will not count the eight best rounds because there are less rounds of Erangel.

Out of all the games played, the top 8 games with maximum points will be considered for final standings. For example, when participating in 3 rounds per map, the game system will choose the eight best rounds from 12 rounds.

The top 32 squads from the first phase of qualifiers will compete in the second phase for the eight slots of PMPL Indonesia 2020. The Qualification will be carried out by the point system, and the complete schedule has also been announced.

Schedule of PMPL 2020 Indonesia Qualifiers

Here is the complete schedule of PMPL Indonesia Qualifiers Phase 1:

Day 1 (6th February)

Round 1(17:00): Erangel

Round 2(18:00): Erangel

Round 3(19:00): Miramar

Round 4(20:00): Sanhok

Round 5(21:00): Vikendi

Day 2 (7th February)

Round 1(17:00): Miramar

Round 2(18:00): Miramar

Round 3(19:00): Erangel

Round 4(20:00): Sanhok

Round 5(21:00): Vikendi

Day 3 (7th February)

Round 1(17:00): Sanhok

Round 2(18:00): Sanhok

Round 3(19:00): Erangel

Round 4(20:00): Miramar

Round 5(21:00): Vikendi

Day 4 (8th February)

Round 1(17:00): Vikendi

Round 2(18:00): Vikendi

Round 3(19:00): Erangel

Round 4(20:00): Miramar

Round 5(21:00): Sanhok

PMPL Indonesia 2020 Qualifiers Scoring Table

Here is the complete Ranking Table of PMPL 2020 Indonesia Qualifiers:

Kill Point - 1 point /kill

1 point /kill 1st Position - 30 points

30 points 2nd Position - 22 points

22 points 3rd Position - 19 points

19 points 4th Position - 16 points

16 points 5th Position - 14 points

14 points 6th Position - 12 points

12 points 7th Position - 10 points

10 points 8th Position - 8 points

8 points 9th Position - 7 points

7 points 10th Position - 6 points

6 points 11th Position - 5 points

5 points 12th Position - 4 points

4 points 13th Position - 3 points

3 points 14th Position - 2 points

2 points 15th Position - 1 point

1 point 16th Position - 0 point