PUBG Mobile: PMPL Indonesia 2020 Qualifiers complete schedule and format announced
The complete format and schedule of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Indonesia 2020 Qualifiers Phase 1 have been announced. The qualifiers for Indonesia will follow a different format than the PMCO 2020 Qualifiers of other countries.
Also Read: PMCO Spring Split India and South Asia 2020 Group Stage set to begin on 7th February
The PMPL Indonesia 2020 Qualifiers will commence on 6th February, and the first phase will go on for four days. There will be a total of five rounds each day, and a total of 20 games will be played across all the maps. The teams will have to play at least eight games throughout the event.
Rules of Participation in PMPL 2020 Indonesia Qualifiers
- Be sure to participate in at least two rounds of each map. For example, if you only participate one time in Erangel and three times in the remaining map, the system in the game will not count the eight best rounds because there are less rounds of Erangel.
- Out of all the games played, the top 8 games with maximum points will be considered for final standings. For example, when participating in 3 rounds per map, the game system will choose the eight best rounds from 12 rounds.
The top 32 squads from the first phase of qualifiers will compete in the second phase for the eight slots of PMPL Indonesia 2020. The Qualification will be carried out by the point system, and the complete schedule has also been announced.
Schedule of PMPL 2020 Indonesia Qualifiers
Here is the complete schedule of PMPL Indonesia Qualifiers Phase 1:
Day 1 (6th February)
- Round 1(17:00): Erangel
- Round 2(18:00): Erangel
- Round 3(19:00): Miramar
- Round 4(20:00): Sanhok
- Round 5(21:00): Vikendi
Day 2 (7th February)
- Round 1(17:00): Miramar
- Round 2(18:00): Miramar
- Round 3(19:00): Erangel
- Round 4(20:00): Sanhok
- Round 5(21:00): Vikendi
Day 3 (7th February)
- Round 1(17:00): Sanhok
- Round 2(18:00): Sanhok
- Round 3(19:00): Erangel
- Round 4(20:00): Miramar
- Round 5(21:00): Vikendi
Day 4 (8th February)
- Round 1(17:00): Vikendi
- Round 2(18:00): Vikendi
- Round 3(19:00): Erangel
- Round 4(20:00): Miramar
- Round 5(21:00): Sanhok
PMPL Indonesia 2020 Qualifiers Scoring Table
Here is the complete Ranking Table of PMPL 2020 Indonesia Qualifiers:
- Kill Point -1 point /kill
- 1st Position - 30 points
- 2nd Position - 22 points
- 3rd Position - 19 points
- 4th Position - 16 points
- 5th Position -14 points
- 6th Position - 12 points
- 7th Position - 10 points
- 8th Position - 8 points
- 9th Position - 7 points
- 10th Position - 6 points
- 11th Position - 5 points
- 12th Position - 4 points
- 13th Position - 3 points
- 14th Position - 2 points
- 15th Position - 1 point
- 16th Position - 0 point