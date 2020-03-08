PMCO Pakistan Regional Finals: Day 1 Results and Overall Standings

The first day of PMCO Pakistan Finals 2020, where a total of 16 teams are battling for a spot in PMCO Pakistan Finals 2020, is over. The Pakistan teams (total 16 teams) battled it out on the first day of the PUBG Mobile event. The top nine teams will proceed to the PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020.

A total of 6 games were played on the first day, and after Day 1, Free Style topped the leader-board with two chicken dinners and 96 points. Portal eSports and Team TUF followed them with 77 and 71 points, respectively.

PMCO Pakistan Finals Day 1 Overall Standings

#1 Free Style 96 Points

#2 Portal eSports 77 Points

#3 Team TUF 71 Points

#4 NortheSports70 Points

#5 Team Envy 68 Points

#6 Team Bablu 64 Points

#7 TeamvfxDXY 53 Points

#8 Gaming Hub 49 Points

#9 247 Gaming 48 Points

#10 R3D Esports 45 Points

#11 Team HFD 40 Points

#12 Arkadians 39 Points

#13 LDU Esports 37 Points

#14 Fyme 33 Points

#15 Team H2E 27 Points

#16 Team HR 15 Points

The Pakistan Finals will go on for two days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.