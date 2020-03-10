PMCO Pakistan Regional Finals: Day 2 Results and Overall Standings; Free Style on the top

Overall Standings

The second day of PMCO Pakistan Finals 2020, where a total of 16 teams are battling it out, is over. The Pakistan teams (total 16) battled it out on the second day of the PUBG Mobile event. The top nine teams will proceed to the PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020.

A total of six games were played on the second day, and after Day 1, Free Style topped the leader-board with three chicken dinners and 159 points. GamingHub and TeamvfxDXY followed them with 142 and 124 points, respectively.

PMCO Pakistan Finals Day 2 Overall Standings

#1 Free Style 159 Points

#2 GamingHub 142 Points

#3 TeamvfxDXY 124 Points

#4 Team Bablu 122 Points

#5 Team Envy 121 Points

#6 Team TUF 121 Points

#7 Portal Esports 115 Points

#8 NortheSports 114 Points

#9 Team HFD 108 Points

#10 Fyme 103 Points

#11 R3D Esports 102 Points

#12 LDU Esports 89 Points

#13 247 Gaming 83 Points

#14 Arkadians 82 Points

#15 Team H2E 55 Points

#16 Team HR 50 Points

The Pakistan Finals will go on for two days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.