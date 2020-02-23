PMCO South Asia Finals 2020: Day 1 results and overall standings

Overall Standings

The first day of PMCO South Asia Finals 2020, where a total of 16 teams are battling for supremacy is over. The South Asian teams (total 16 teams) battled it out on the first day of the PUBG Mobile event. The top nine teams will proceed to the PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020.

A total of 6 games were played on the first day, and after Day 1, Team Hype topped the leader-board with one Chicken Dinner and 102 points. 1971Gladiatr and INES followed them with 88 and 71 points, respectively.

PMCO South Asia Finals Day 1 Overall Standings

#1 Team HYPE- 102 points

#2 1971Gladiatr- 88 points

#3 INES- 71 points

#4 SOLTISQUAD- 66 points

#5 Team Xtreme 65 points

#6 Nepali Ho Ni- 63 point

#7 DEADEYES GUY- 62 points

#8 Team T2K- 54 points

#9 Elementrix- 49 points

#10 RisingNepalx- 49 points

#11 PNGaming- 41 points

#12 Trust D Process- 41 points

#13 Team 7Sea- 36 points

#14 JyanMaara- 30 points

#15 RIVALS X- 14 points

#16 r30 DEVILS - 14 Points

The South Asia Finals will go on for two days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.