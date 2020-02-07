PMCO Spring Split: TEAMELVES wins Game 3 of Group Stage Day 1

PMCO Group Stage India Match 3 Standings

The Group Stage of PMCO Spring Split 2020 for the Indian region is underway. The third match of the tournament took place in the Miramar map in a Third-Person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Torre Ahumada to Los Higos, and the first play-zone formed on the south side of the map covering locations like Los Leones, Impala, and Pecado.

Here is a quick rundown of the game-

Early Game

UMEx’s KiKiOP knocked out ORBxAaYush and instantly killed him to secure the first blood of the game. The first airdrop of the game landed in Pecado and Seven Seas got a hold of it. Meanwhile, OrangeRock Esports clashed with Revenge Esports, which resulted in a double knockout from the side of Revenge Esports.

Mid Game

The fifth zone formed in the open, which resulted in everyone covering the ridges on the map. As Team Celtz was moving into the safe zone, their whole squad was wiped out by the TEAMELVES. Only four teams were left after 24 minutes of the game..

Late Game

In the final zone of the game, every one used their smokes to create a chaos on the battlefield. TEAMELVES bursted their vehicle to make a cover for themselves in the open field. Hence their this strategy helped them out as they secured the chicken dinner with 14 kills while AIM and MGZed finished at ranks 2 and 3, respectively.