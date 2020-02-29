PMCO Spring Split 2020: List of 16 teams qualified for PMCO Middle East & Africa Finals 2020 announced

Overall Standings

The fourth day of the PMCO ME & AF Regional Semi-Finals, where a total of 24 teams battled for a spot in PMCO ME & AF Finals 2020, is over. The teams of Group B and Group C battled it out on the fourth day of the PUBG Mobile event.

A total of four games were played on the last day, and after Day 4, MEA Alpha topped the leader-board with three chicken dinners and 195 points. The Snipers and Livetokill Gaming followed them with 135 and 133 points, respectively.

Here's the list of qualified teams who are advancing to the PMCO Spring Split ME & AF Finals 2020.

List of 16 Teams Qualified for the PMCO Middle East & Africa Finals

#1 MEA Alpha

#2 The Snipers

#3 LIVETOKILL

#4 NASH Esports

#5 Yalla Esports

#6 Clan SK

#7 300MS Gaming

#8 Executer

#9 Jordaman Squad

#10 Dominators 40

#11 Team Royal

#12 NGT Squad

#13 ME Assassins

#14 Hyper

#15 SNP

#16 Team Demons

According to the source, PMCO ME & AF regional finals will begin soon, and the winners of the finals will further play in the next league of PMCO.

