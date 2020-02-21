PMCO Spring Split 2020: List of 16 teams who have qualified for PMCO South Asia Finals 2020

The sixth day of the PMCO South Asia Semi-Finals, where a total of 24 teams are battling for a spot in PMCO South Asia Finals 2020 is over. The teams of Group B and Group C (total 16 teams) battled it out on the sixth day of the PUBG Mobile event.

A total of four games were played on the last day, and after Day 6, PNGaming topped the leader-board with four chicken dinners and 243 points. 1971Gladiatr and RisingNepalx followed them with 191 and 189 points respectively.

Here's the list of qualified teams who are advancing to the PMCO Spring Split South Asia Finals 2020.

#1 PNGaming

#2 1971Gladiatr

#3 RisingNepalx

#4 DeadEyes Guy

#5 SOLTISQUAD

#6 Team T2K

#7 INES

#8 RIVALS X

#9 r30 Devils

#10 JyanMaara

#11 Team 7Sea

#12 Team Hype

#13 Team Xtreme

#14 Elementrix

#15 Nepali Ho Ni

#16 Trust D Process

Accodring to the source, PMCO South Asia regional finals will begin on 22nd February and the winners of the finals will further play in the next league of PMCO.

