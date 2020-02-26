PMCO Spring Split 2020: List of 24 teams who have qualified for PMCO Pakistan Semi-Finals announced

Overall Standings

The Pakistan Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is now over and the top 24 teams from the stage have been announced. A total of 32 teams battled for six days in this online event and the top 24 teams will now be proceeding to the Pakistan Semi-Finals event.

Also Read: Complete format of PMCO Spring Split 2020, PMPL 2020 and PMWL 2020 explained

Considering the Day 6 results of the PMCO Pakistan Group Stage, Team Bablu topped the leader board with four chicken dinners and 239 points. TeamRNG and Team Envy followed them with 172 and 166 points respectively.

Here's the complete list of teams who have qualified for the PMCO Pakistan Semi-Finals:

List of 24 Teams Qualified for the PMCO Pakistan Semi-Finals

#1 Team Bablu

#2 Team RNG

#3 Team Envy

#4 GamingHub

#5 Team HR

Advertisement

#6 Portal eSports

#7 FTFxEsports

#8 Nexus Team

#9 LOU Esports

#10 247 Gaming

#11 TeamvfxDXY

#12 Team HFD

#13 NortheSports

#14 ROUGENATION

#15 Fyme

#16 Free Style

#17 TeamH2E

#18 DFUZeOfficial

#19 Arkadians

#20 2x official

#21 Team TUF

#22 F2DeSportz

#23 R3D Esports

#24 Team Aqua

The upcoming stage of PMCO, the Pakistan Semi-Finals, is expected to commence in the last week of February. However, an official confirmation is still pending regarding the schedule of the next stages. The semi-finals will be an online event and players can catch the live broadcast on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.