PMCO Spring Split 2020: List of Indian teams qualified for PMPL 2020 announced

Overall Standings

The Indian Finals of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is in over now, and the Top 9 teams from PMCO India finals have been announced. A total of 16 teams battled for two days in this online event, and the top 9 teams will now be proceeding to the PMPL South Asia 2020 event.

Considering the Day 2 results of PMCO India Regional Finals, Godlike topped the leader board with two chicken dinners and 187 points. Orange Rock and MegaStars followed them with 182 and 170 points.

Here's the complete list of qualified Indian teams who have qualified for PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020.

List of 9 Teams Qualified for the PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020

#1 Godlike- 187 points

#2 Orange Rock- 182 points

#3 MegaStars- 170 points

#4 Team Tamilas- 167 points

#5 Marcos Gaming- 159 points

#6 Fnatic- 107 point

#7 UMExRxN- 105 points

#8 vsgCrawlers- 102 points

#9 Celtz- 100 points

In the upcoming stage, PMPL is expected to commence in March 2020. However, an official confirmation is still pending regarding the schedule of the next stages. PMPL 2020 will be a LAN event, and players can catch the live broadcast at PUBG Mobile Esports official YouTube channel.