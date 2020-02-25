PMCO Spring Split 2020: List of South Asian teams qualified for PMPL 2020 announced

Overall Standings

The South Asia Finals of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is over now, and the Top 6 teams from PMCO South Asia finals have been announced. A total of 16 teams battled for two days in this online event, and the top 6 teams will now be proceeding to the PMPL South Asia 2020 event.

Considering the Day 2 results of PMCO South Asia Regional Finals, Team Hype topped the leader board with one chicken dinner and 144 points. INES and JyanMaara followed them with 143 and 142 points.

We have our #PMCO2020 finalists that have qualified to the next stage PUBG MOBILE Pro Legaue #PMPL2020! Congratulations to the 6 South Asia region teams and 9 India region teams. Which team are you waiting to see in action? pic.twitter.com/FaaR1LpC4s — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) February 25, 2020

Here's the complete list of qualified South Asia teams who have qualified for PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020.

List of 6 Teams Qualified for the PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020

#1 Team Hype

#2 INES

#3 Jyan Maara

#4 Dead Eyes Guy

#5 Team Xtreme

#6 Elementrix

In the upcoming stage, PMPL is expected to commence in March 2020. However, an official confirmation is still pending regarding the schedule of the next stages. PMPL 2020 will be a LAN event, and players can catch the live broadcast at PUBG Mobile Esports official YouTube channel.