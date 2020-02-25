PMCO Spring Split 2020: List of South Asian teams qualified for PMPL 2020 announced
The South Asia Finals of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is over now, and the Top 6 teams from PMCO South Asia finals have been announced. A total of 16 teams battled for two days in this online event, and the top 6 teams will now be proceeding to the PMPL South Asia 2020 event.
Also Read: Complete format of PMCO Spring Split 2020, PMPL 2020 and PMWL 2020 explained
Considering the Day 2 results of PMCO South Asia Regional Finals, Team Hype topped the leader board with one chicken dinner and 144 points. INES and JyanMaara followed them with 143 and 142 points.
Here's the complete list of qualified South Asia teams who have qualified for PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020.
List of 6 Teams Qualified for the PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020
#1 Team Hype
#2 INES
#3 Jyan Maara
#4 Dead Eyes Guy
#5 Team Xtreme
#6 Elementrix
In the upcoming stage, PMPL is expected to commence in March 2020. However, an official confirmation is still pending regarding the schedule of the next stages. PMPL 2020 will be a LAN event, and players can catch the live broadcast at PUBG Mobile Esports official YouTube channel.
Published 25 Feb 2020, 19:59 IST