PMCO Spring Split: Mayhem wins the 4th game of Group Stage Day 2

PMCO India Group Stage Day 2 Match 4 Standings

The Group Stage of PMCO Spring Split 2020 for the Indian region is underway. The fourth match of Day 2 of the tournament took place in the Vikendi map in a Third-Person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Vihar to Port.

Here is a quick rundown of the game-

Early Game

Mayhem's Believe scored the very first kill of the match by eliminating LC's Craft, while Mayhem also lost Navjot due to return fire from the opponents. Meanwhile, IM finished off the whole Mega squad following which Fnatic's ASH eliminated the last standing player of IM using the third party. Early in the game, five teams were already out.

Mid Game

Middle of the game, a cluster of squads, moved toward the cement factory as the play zone shifted toward the same. Two members of GODL were eliminated by ELMT clan while at the same time, Team Gox and TE were engaged in a close battle. Cloak from the Mayhem used the opportunity to kill off the last member of TE.

Late Game

Fnatic dominated throughout the game with their all members alive and continued their kill spree by eliminating one member of Mayhem. As the game reached its final moments, only Fnatic and Mayhem squads were left. After Fnatic lost its two members, Mayhem used the opportunity to make the battle 2v3. Hence, Mayhem came victorious in the game securing a mammoth 15 kills, making it their 3rd win of the game. Mayhem stood first in the ranks while VSGCrawlers and Fnatic secured 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

