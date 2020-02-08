PMCO Spring Split: Icky Mafia wins the 3rd game of Group Stage Day 2

PMCO India Group Stage Day 2 Match 3 Standings

The Group Stage of PMCO Spring Split 2020 for the Indian region is underway. The third match of Day 2 of the tournament took place in the Miramar map in a Third-Person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from El-Pozo to El-Azahar, and the first play-zone formed on the south side of the map covering locations like Los Leones, favoring the teams with great loot.

Here is a quick rundown of the game-

Early game

Vexe from MEGA clan drew the first blood by running over and killing Fnatic's Ronak with the help of Buggy. Meanwhile, GODL's Gill knocked himself out after falling from the vehicle. Team Gox F4NG became another victim of vehicles as VSG squad ran over him. As the zone was shrinking out, two members of SGR clan were caught in the firing and eliminated out by the team ELMT.

Mid Game

The fifth zone of the game was formed in open fields, making it hard for some to survive and move freely as the team Mayhem held the best spot in the game. Meanwhile, scouting the edge of the zone last alive member of Team Hyp knocked out two members of team Aztec. On the other hand, team GODLIKE finished in 6th position.

Late Game

Only three teams were left in the final zone, where Fnatic finished off team ELMT Esports at 3rd position but themselves got engaged with IM clan. Finally, the ELMT clan came out in 1st place with 16 kills while IM and Fnatic finished 2nd and 3rd, respectively, in the combined kills and place rankings.

For Day 2, full updates, and highlights, click here.

