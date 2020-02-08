PMCO Spring Split: Mayhem wins the 2nd game of Group Stage Day 2

PMCO India Group Stage Day 2 Match 2 Standings

The Group Stage of PMCO Spring Split 2020 for the Indian region is underway. The Sixth overall and Second match of Day 2 of the tournament took place in the Sanhok map in a Third-Person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Ha Tinh to Ban Tai.

Here is a quick rundown of the game-

Early Game

Fnatic Landed at Bootcamp and decided to loot the warehouses. Meanwhile, GODLIKE's Carry knocked out AZTEC Satan and drew the first blood. Immediately Spideyy from AZTEC sprayed down his M416 on Carry and took his teammate's revenge. Furthermore, spideyy dealt more damage to TeamIntense by eliminating Zaaly.

Mid Game

Fnatic while escaping to the next circle engaged with Mayhem Meanwhile, Fnatic's ScoutOP was eliminated by Mega's Paradox following which Fnatic's Ronak also got eliminated in quick succession. The 5th zone of the play formed near the bridge, which made it difficult for teams to move inside the safe zone.

Late Game

The last surviving Member also got eliminated, securing his team 6th position on the table. During the Final zone, Mayhem and MegaStars had a deadly battle where Mayhem clan stole the victory from unfortunate Megastars. Team Mayhem finished 1st with 11 kills while in 2nd position, MegaStars scored 12 kills.

