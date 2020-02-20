PMCO Wild Card Group Stage 2020: Day 2 results and overall standings
The second day of the PMCO Wild Card Group Stage, where a total of 32 teams are battling for a spot in PMCO Wild Card semi-finals 2020 is over. The teams of Group D and Group C (total 16 teams) battled it out on the second day of the PUBG Mobile event.
A total of four games were played on the second day, and after Day 2, FamouS topped the leader-board with two chicken dinners and 86 points. Team Gravity and Wolves Squad followed them with 79 and 56 points respectively.
PMCO Wild Card Group Stage Day 2 Overall Standings
#1 FamouS- 86 points
#2 Team Gravity- 79 points
#3 Wolves Sqaud- 56 points
#4 LordNepal- 55 points
#5 NoChanceTeam- 54 points
#6 Empty- 52 point
#7 WatchMyGP- 51 points
#8 Imperial GG- 50 points
#9 NoMercy- 48 points
#10 WMGxCloud- 48 points
#11 PAIN GAMING- 42 points
#12 DREAMxTEAM- 41 points
#13 SAVAGEHUNTER- 40 points
#14 GoodBoyys- 40 points
#15 Z3US eSPORT- 34 points
#16 FourAngry - 34 Points
The Wild Card Group Stage will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.Published 20 Feb 2020, 21:53 IST