PMCO Wild Card Group Stage 2020: Day 2 results and overall standings

Overall Standings

The second day of the PMCO Wild Card Group Stage, where a total of 32 teams are battling for a spot in PMCO Wild Card semi-finals 2020 is over. The teams of Group D and Group C (total 16 teams) battled it out on the second day of the PUBG Mobile event.

A total of four games were played on the second day, and after Day 2, FamouS topped the leader-board with two chicken dinners and 86 points. Team Gravity and Wolves Squad followed them with 79 and 56 points respectively.

PMCO Wild Card Group Stage Day 2 Overall Standings

#1 FamouS- 86 points

#2 Team Gravity- 79 points

#3 Wolves Sqaud- 56 points

#4 LordNepal- 55 points

#5 NoChanceTeam- 54 points

#6 Empty- 52 point

#7 WatchMyGP- 51 points

#8 Imperial GG- 50 points

#9 NoMercy- 48 points

#10 WMGxCloud- 48 points

#11 PAIN GAMING- 42 points

#12 DREAMxTEAM- 41 points

#13 SAVAGEHUNTER- 40 points

#14 GoodBoyys- 40 points

#15 Z3US eSPORT- 34 points

#16 FourAngry - 34 Points

The Wild Card Group Stage will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.