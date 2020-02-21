PMCO Wild Card Group Stage 2020: Day 3 results and overall standings

Overall Standings

The third day of the PMCO Wild Card Group Stage, where a total of 32 teams are battling for a spot in PMCO Wild Card semi-finals 2020 is over. The teams of Group D and Group A (total 16 teams) battled it out on the third day of the PUBG Mobile event.

A total of four games were played on the third day, and after Day 3, FamouS topped the leader-board with four chicken dinners and 165 points. NoChanceTeam and WatchMyGP followed them with 141 and 118 points respectively.

PMCO Wild Card Group Stage Day 3 Overall Standings

#1 FamouS- 165 points

#2 NoChanceTeam- 141 points

#3 WatchMyGP- 118 points

#4 LordNepal- 85 points

#5 WMGxCloud- 85 points

#6 NoMercy- 82 point

#7 Team Gravity- 79 points

#8 SAVAGEHUNTER- 69 points

#9 Wolves Squad- 56 points

#10 FourAngry- 55 points

#11 NO CHANCE- 53 points

#12 SWANKY GAMING- 53 points

#13 Empty- 52 points

#14 ImperialGG- 50 points

#15 PAIN GAMING- 42 points

#16 DREAMxTEAM- 41 Points

The Wild Card Group Stage will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.