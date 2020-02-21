PMCO Wild Card Group Stage 2020: Day 3 results and overall standings
The third day of the PMCO Wild Card Group Stage, where a total of 32 teams are battling for a spot in PMCO Wild Card semi-finals 2020 is over. The teams of Group D and Group A (total 16 teams) battled it out on the third day of the PUBG Mobile event.
A total of four games were played on the third day, and after Day 3, FamouS topped the leader-board with four chicken dinners and 165 points. NoChanceTeam and WatchMyGP followed them with 141 and 118 points respectively.
PMCO Wild Card Group Stage Day 3 Overall Standings
#1 FamouS- 165 points
#2 NoChanceTeam- 141 points
#3 WatchMyGP- 118 points
#4 LordNepal- 85 points
#5 WMGxCloud- 85 points
#6 NoMercy- 82 point
#7 Team Gravity- 79 points
#8 SAVAGEHUNTER- 69 points
#9 Wolves Squad- 56 points
#10 FourAngry- 55 points
#11 NO CHANCE- 53 points
#12 SWANKY GAMING- 53 points
#13 Empty- 52 points
#14 ImperialGG- 50 points
#15 PAIN GAMING- 42 points
#16 DREAMxTEAM- 41 Points
The Wild Card Group Stage will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.Published 21 Feb 2020, 22:38 IST