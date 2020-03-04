PMCO Wild Card Semi-Finals 2020: Day 6 results and overall standings

Overall Standings

The sixth day of the PMCO Wild-Card Semi-Finals 2020, where a total of 24 teams are battling for a spot in the PMCO Wild Card Finals 2020, is over. The teams of Group C and Group B (total 16 teams) battled it out on the first day of the PUBG Mobile event.

A total of four games were played on the first day, and after Day 6, NoChanceTeam topped the leaderboard with eight chicken dinners and 339 points. Z3US eSPORT and DREAMxTEAM followed them with 284 and 226 points, respectively.

PMCO Wild Card Semi-Finals Day 6 Overall Standings

#1 NoChanceTeam- 339 points

#2 Z3US eSPORT- 284 points

#3 DREAMxTEAM- 226 points

#4 FamouS- 219 points

#5 Exodus- 168 points

#6 PAIN GAMING- 157 point

#7 BlackTeamMgl- 141 points

#8 MYSTERIOUZ- 140 points

#9 Team Gravity- 138 points

#10 WatchMyGP- 134 points

#11 Empty- 133 points

#12 WMGxCloud- 129 points

#13 GoodBoys 128 points

#14 Imperial GG- 119 points

#15 NoMercy- 118 points

#16 NO CHANCE- 114 Points

The Wild Card Semi-Finals will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.