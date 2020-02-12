×
PUBG Mobile: Full schedule of PMCO India semi-finals announced

Rabia
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 12 Feb 2020, 23:05 IST

PMCO Spring Split India 2020
PMCO Spring Split India 2020

The Semi-Finals of the PMCO Spring Split India 2020 is going to start on 13th February. The top 24 qualified teams from PMCO India Group Stage will be competing for six days in this PUBG Mobile event. The complete schedule, along with the teams participating, has also been announced.

Also Read: Teams qualified for PMCO India Semi-Finals 2020 announced

There will be a total of four groups (A, B, C, and D), and the top 16 teams will proceed to the PMCO India Finals 2020. There will be a total of 24 games among different groups that will be played in the whole event of the Semi-Finals:

PMCO India Semi-Finals Schedule

The India Semi-Finals will be live-streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube Channel and will begin at 6:00 pm IST and here is the complete schedule:

Competing Groups

  • Day 1: Group A vs Group B
  • Day 2: Group A vs Group C
  • Day 3: Group B vs Group C
  • Day 4: Group A vs Group B
  • Day 5: Group C vs Group A
  • Day 6: Group C vs Group B

Matches

  • Match 1: Erangel
  • Match 2: Sanhok
  • Match 3: Vikendi
  • Match 4: Erangel

PMCO India Semi-Finals Live Stream


Published 12 Feb 2020, 23:05 IST
PUBG Mobile PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 PMCO Spring Split 2020 Schedule
