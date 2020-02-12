PUBG Mobile: Teams qualified for PMCO India Semi-Finals announced

PMCO Spring Split India 2020

The Group Stage of PMCO India 2020 is over, and the teams will now be gearing up for PMCO India Semi-Finals 2020. A total of 32 teams battled for six days in this online event, and the top 24 teams will now be proceeding to the Semi-Finals.

After Day 6, Fnatic topped the leaderboard with two chicken dinners and 206 points. Orange Rock and Mayhem followed them with 199 and 184 points, respectively with four chicken dinners each.

Teams Qualified for PMCO India Semi-Finals

Here are the teams qualified for PMCO India 2020 Semi-Finals after the sixth day of the PMCO India Group Stage 2020:

#1 Fnatic- 206 points(81 kills)

#2 Orange Rock- 199 points(69 kills)

#3 Mayhem- 184 points(74 kills)

#4 ELMTesports- 155 points(70 kills)

#5 Aztecs ESP- 149 points(59 kills)

#6 vsgCRAWLERS- 140 point(62 kills)

#7 Team Tamilas- 137 points(53 kills)

#8 GODLIKE- 131 points(55 kills)

#9 AiMGaming- 115 points(39 kills)

#10 7SeasEsports- 112 points(40 kills)

#11 TeamGenocide- 112 points(35 kills)

#12 Team Insane- 111 points(50 kills)

#13 Revenge eSpt- 108 points(48 kills)

#14 UMExRxN- 107 points(45 kills)

#15 MegaStars- 106 points(42 kills)

#16 Celtz- 105 points(48 kills)

#17 Icky Mafia- 105 points(46 kills)

#18 Marcos Gaming- 91 points(37 kills)

#19 FULLPWR- 86 points(31 kills)

#20 JSLx- 83 points(38 kills)

#21 LCrafteSport- 82 points(28 kills)

#22 TEAMMINUS40- 80 points(41 kills)

#23 TeamElves- 80 points(27 kills)

#24 Team Ecstasy- 79 points(35 kills)

PMCO India Semi-Finals will start on 13th February and will be a six day online event and the top 16 teams will get the ticket to the PMCO India Finals 2020. The PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

PMCO India Semi-Finals 2020: