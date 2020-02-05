PMIC 2020 Day 3, Results and Overall Standings: Scarz lifts the trophy; Fnatic finish ninth

PUBG Mobile International Championship 2020

PMIC Grand Finals are over and Scarz turned out to be the winner of the tournament. A total of 21 teams battled in this three-day event for the title and a prize pool of ₹50,000. The tournament featured popular international teams like Bigetron, Team Secret, Yoodo Gank, etc and South Asian teams Entity Gaming, Soul, Fnatic, Team IND, etc.

After Day 3, Scarz topped the leaderboard with 212 points. Yoodo Gank and Active Style Vigore followed them at the second, and third place with 190, and 189 points, respectively. Fnatic and Team IND finished at 9th, and 11th spot with 114, and 105 points.

PMIC Grand Finals Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings after Day 3 of the PUBG Mobile International Championship Grand Finals:

#1 Scarz- 212 points (57 kills)

#2 Yoodo Gank- 190 points (62 kills)

#3 Active Style Vigore- 189 points (56 kills)

#4 Bigetron- 175 points (78 kills)

#5 Team Secret- 172 points (40 kills)

#6 Mith (Mega Conq.)- 164 points (60 kills)

#7 Purple Mood- 151 points (28 kills)

#8 88 Lance- 124 points (31 kills)

#9 Fnatic- 114 points (37 kills)

#10 Hype- 112 points (44 kills)

#11 Team IND- 105 points (27 kills)

#12 Illuminate The Murderer- 100 points (24 kills)

#13 Team Square- 99 points (28 kills)

#14 Morph Team (Waw Nerd)- 93 points (39 kills)

#15 Nganu Foxy: 90 points (21 kills)

#16 Soul- 89 points (21 kills)

#17 BOOMID- 87 points (32 kills)

#18 Entity Gaming-86 points (28 kills)

#19 1HR LG- 77 points (11 kills)

#20 Archer Lavega- 64 points (22 kills)

#21 Team Savage- 40 points (15 kills)

Scarz was in the fourth position till the end of Day 2 but completely turned the tables on the last day. Fnatic, that was representing India, jumped from 17th to ninth spot on the third day of the PMIC Grand Finals.