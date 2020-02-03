PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update release date; 1st and 2nd Anniversary crate item leaks

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0

PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 will be released on 12th February 2020

PUBG Mobile developers are going to make some massive modifications in the upcoming 0.17.0 update, which will introduce new features, modes, outfits, and more in the game. A beta version of the same has been already pushed by the Tencent Games, which gave a brief look at the patch notes of the update. Refer to the article listed below to read changelog:

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Beta Update: New amusement park, extreme cold mode and more

In a very recent video, Mr. Ghost Gaming has managed to reveal the release date of the forthcoming PUBG Mobile update, and some leaks regarding the crate items have also been surfaced online. Addressing the release date, PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update is set to arrive on 12 February 2020, and a day before, on 11th February, the global servers will be taken down for maintenance.

Moreover, the data miner has also uncovered that v0.17.0 will also feature the 1st-anniversary crate with some fantastic rewards. The next update of PUBG Mobile is mainly based on the 2nd Anniversary, which means players can also get some rare rewards by opening these crates. Here's a glimpse at some of the crate items:

1st Anniversary Crate: Kar98K skin

Kar98k Skin M762 Skin

1st Anniversary Crate: L&Q Chicken M762 skin

M762 Skin

Guitar Backpack Skin

Backpack Skin

Happiness Box Headgear outfit

Outfit

But remember, these crates can only be opened by spending some UC cash, and the items will remain permanent in the user inventory.