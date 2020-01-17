PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Beta Update: New amusement park, extreme cold mode and more

Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

PUBG Mobile

The beta version of PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 was released on 15th December 2020 and brought with it a lot of new additions in the game. As reported by Tencent Games, the registrations for PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 beta were done via the Discord server, and only the first 5000 users were allowed to participate in it.

The beta update file of the game has surfaced online, and players can install it by following the guidelines listed here.

Yet, before the latest update arrives in the PUBG Mobile, we have a look at the patch notes of PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 beta version, which reveals what's new in the forthcoming patch.

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 beta version patch notes

Death Replay

The much-anticipated feature is finally going to arrive in PUBG Mobile and will record and preview the opponent's point of view when a certain player gets eliminated. A lot of players were requesting for this feature in the game when PUBG Mobile became famous, and this new feature will make it easy for users to spot hackers and report them. The death replay feature is already available in other platforms for Player's Unknown Battlegrounds, titled as Death Cam.

VOIP Adjustments

VOIP is the abbreviation used for Voice Over Internet Protocol, which is used in multiplayer games to establish voice chat. In the 0.17.0 beta update, users can adjust and set the volume of their teammates' voices. Previously, there was no option to reduce the volume of the squad members, but the feature is available in the current beta version.

New location in Erangel map

Upon the release of the latest update, the classic map Erangel will feature a new place, where players can play mini-games. It's expected that this new spot will be identified as an amusement park where players can also try other activities with their team members.

Extreme cold mode

While testing the new beta version, a new mode has been found in the Arcade segment labeled as the 'Extreme Cold Mode.' According to the leaked gameplay, players will have to survive the cold waves by gathering wood from their surroundings and burning them to maintain the temperature of the body. Also, it is understood that animals can also attack players, which is another challenge for the whole squad.

So far, only these expansions have appeared while testing the beta version. Till the time of writing this piece, the release date of the 0.17.0 update has been not announced yet but it's expected that the PUBG Mobile version 0.17.0 update will be rolled out in the global server with the Season 12 Royale Pass.