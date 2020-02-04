PMIC Grand Finals Day 2: Standings and Summary; Entity Gaming finishes 8th

Day 1 & Day 2 standings

PUBG Mobile International Championship has their final 19 teams after qualifying through three rounds - Group Stage, Semi-Finals, Finals and finally battling out in Grand Finals for a price pool of 50,000 INR. The tournament features a number of popular international teams like Bigetron Gaming, Yodoo Gank, Team Secret and other PMCO playing teams.

Entity Gaming, Soul, Fnatic, Team IND, 1HR and Team Pain represented South Asia and had an average Day 1 in the tournament but was seen making a good turnaround in the second day with Entity Gaming taking the charge and making a statement among the global teams. They engaged with BTR thrice in four games and had the last laugh on each occasion while Team IND succumbed early and couldn't catch up.

Points Table after Match 8:

1. Yoodo Gank - 155 Points

2. Team Secret - 140 Points

3. Active Style Vigore - 113 Points

Game 5 (Erangel)

Boom from Indonesia took the chicken dinner with 14 kills and had all three man standing till the last zone giving them the edge over other teams. While Mortal from Team Soul was seen doing the heal battle outside the zone, eventually taking his team from 6th to 2nd spot. Jonathan stood out for Entity Gaming by wiping out BTR and had 5 kills before his name.

Game 6 (Miramar)

The flight path in the Miramar game was from Valle Del Mar to Impala cutting off the northern section of the map and popular hot drops like El Pozo. Fnatic went gung-ho in the initial phase by hunting down two players from Waw Nero in Chumachera, Fnatic's most preferred drop and did early rotation to Los Leones but had to give in to the brilliance of BTR Zuxxy who did a 1v4 against them. The zone favoured Yoodo Gank from Malaysia and they made the most out of it by clutching against players from Purple Mood. Fredo from Yoodo Gank was the top fragger of the game, pocketing as many as 10 kills.

Game 7 (Vikendi)

Match 3 flight path extended from Dobro Mestro to Trevno, and the first zone took a hard shift to the South which called for an early rotation from majority of the teams. Entity took early fights against Waw Nero and did a well coordinated push on to them. The zone continued to be kind on Fnatic who mustered up 6 kills and secured 6th spot, with Ash doing majority of the damage for his team. Team Secret, who played low-key in the first two games, got the chicken dinner with 12 kills to their tally.

Game 8 (Sanhok)

In the final game, Scarz took the chicken dinner with 11 kills. This game saw Entity Gaming win a 3v4 fight against BTR whilst having a clear disadvantage of man power and positioning. BTR had the high ridge advantage, but Entity Gaming's use of utilities nullified that advantage.

Three of the players from BTR were knocked out by grenades that swang the fight in Entity's favour. Before falling down, BTR however caught Team IND and Pain off gaurd. The end zone was around the warehouse near Bootcamp and final battle was between Scarz and Entity, which saw Scarz sealing the match without going a man down and on the other hand Entity had two men standing.

Day 3 promises to be an action-packed one, and it would be interesting to see whether teams play aggressive or stick to playing passive. You can catch the games live here.