PMIS 2020 Grand Finals Day 1 results and overall standings: Tsm-Entity on top

Here is a look at the Day 1 results and points table of the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 Grand Finals.

After PMIS 2020 Grand Finals Day 1, Tsm-Entity tops the leaderboard with 103 points and two chicken dinners.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Grand Finals Day 1 Results and Overall standings

The final stage of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020, i.e. PMIS 2020 Grand Finals, have begun in which the teams that qualified from the semi-finals are competing against each other for the ultimate champions title and a massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000.

The first day of the PMIS 2020 Grand Finals is over, and all 16 teams performed impressively, providing fierce competition to one another.

A total of six games were played and, after Day 1, Tsm-Entity tops the leaderboard with 103 points and two chicken dinners. They are followed by Fnatic and Team Mayhem, with 76 and 75 points, respectively.

PMIS 2020 Grand Finals Day 1 Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings after Day 1 of the PMIS 2020 Grand Finals:

PMIS 2020 Grand Finals Day 1 Overall Standings

#1 Tsm-Entity - 103 points (43 kills)

#2 Fnatic - 76 points (24 kills)

#3 Team Mayhem - 75 points (30 kills)

#4 Team Tamilas - 68 points (26 kills)

#5 VST-VXT esports - 63 points (32 kills)

#6 DarkTangent Esports - 58 points (14 kills)

#7 MegaStars - 57 points (15 kills)

#8 Synerge - 54 points (24 kills)

#9 ELEMENT esports - 49 points (18 kills)

#10 UMumba Esports - 47 points (18 kills)

#11 Inside Out - 39 points (20 kills)

#12 Celtz - 36 points (14 kills)

#13 Orangerock - 28 points (12 kills)

#14 PGSx - 26 points (6 kills)

#15 Team IND - 25 points (13 kills)

#16 LiveCraft eSports - 22 points (7 kills)

The PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Grand Finals will go on for two days and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action from the PMIS 2020 on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel at 6:30 PM IST on the scheduled days:

