PUBG Mobile LAN tournaments unlikely to restart in 2020: Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports James Yang

James Yang gave an update on the situation of PUBG Mobile LAN tournaments in a press meet.

James Yang said that they may not be able to organize the PUBG Mobile LAN events even in the second half of 2020.

James Yang, PUBG Mobile Global Esports Director

PUBG Mobile LAN tournaments are on a pause because of the COVID-19 situation around the globe. These are being conducted online but the question that lingers in every PUBG Mobile fan's and player's mind is when will the LAN tournaments start again.

Recently, in a press meet where Sportskeeda was present, James Yang, the director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports, gave an update with regards to these lingering questions.

When will PUBG Mobile LAN tournaments start?

PUBG Mobile LAN Tournaments (Image Credits: WallpaperSite)

Here's what he said when asked when will we be able to see more LAN tournaments of PUBG Mobile:

James Yang:

As soon as the flight limitation is over and the coronavirus situation is under control i.e. if there is any vaccine or any cure when it is safe enough to hold events offline, we will but I doubt.

He further added:

Frankly, I really doubt even we can hold the PUBG Mobile LAN tournament in the second half of 2020 but we are always ready to hold it. We even have our dedicated studio in Poland and in some other places. We will be so happy to organize the LAN tournament if the virus allows.

Currently, PMWL 2020 is around the corner and is slated to begin on 10th July 2020. It will go on till 9th August and will be an online event where the teams will fight for the massive prize pool of $850,000. This is also the biggest prize pool to date in a single PUBG Mobile event.

PMWL East will be streamed live on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel at 6:00 PM IST and the stream for the west region will begin at 12:30 AM IST. Here's the announcement made by James Yang, the director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports:

