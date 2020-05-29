PMIS 2020: How to participate in PUBG Mobile India Series Online Qualifiers?

PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 In-Game Qualifiers have ended and the tournament is entering the next stage i.e. the PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers. The stage will feature the qualified teams from the In-Game Qualifiers along with the professional PUBG Mobile teams that have been invited.

The results of the In-Game Qualifiers will be declared on 31st May 2020 and the Online Qualifiers will start a few days after the announcement. Here are the complete details on participation in the PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers.

How to join PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers?

PUBG Mobile India Series Online Qualifiers

PUBG Mobile India Series Online Qualifiers will feature a total of 256 teams that include the top 248 teams that have qualified from the In-Game Qualifiers. The Online Qualifiers will go on for five days and the teams will compete in custom rooms. PUBG Mobile's official statement says:

Lobby ID and password will be shared with the qualified teams on community platforms like Whatsapp or Discord before the match by the tournament organizers. The teams will receive an invite link to the community.

PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers Format

All the squads will have to play 2 matches in groups of 16 and the top 3 teams with the best cumulative score in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals. In addition to this, the 8 teams with the highest kills during the Online Qualifiers will proceed to the next round.

The schedule and starting date of the PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers are yet to be announced by the officials.

Furthermore, the participants should only play using their registered character IDs, and failure in doing so will result in automatic disqualification. Before playing in any stage, players must go through the rules of the tournament listed in the rulebook issued by the officials.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 offers a massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000 and the Online Qualifiers will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. Here is the official teaser of the tournament shared on YouTube:

