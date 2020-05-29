PMIS 2020: PUBG Mobile India Series In-Game Qualifiers results date

PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers Results

PMIS 2020 or the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 has started and the first stage i.e. the in-game qualifiers is finally over. Now the participants are eagerly waiting for the results of the in-game qualifiers to come out. The qualified teams from the in-game qualifiers will now proceed to the next stage, the Online Qualifiers. Here are the complete details of the result date and the next stage of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020.

PUBG Mobile: PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers Result Date

The results of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (PMIS 2020) In-Game Qualifiers will be out on 31st May 2020. The qualified teams from the in-game qualifiers will progress to the Online Qualifiers.

A total of 256 teams will compete in the online qualifiers that include top 248 squads from the in-game qualifiers, along with the eight invited professional PUBG Mobile teams. The starting date and schedule of the Online Qualifiers are yet to be announced officially by the organizers of the event.

To calculate the final standings of the In-Game Qualifiers, the top 10 games of the participating teams will be considered and the qualified teams will receive a mail from PUBG Mobile on the registered e-mail address regarding the same.

The participants should only play using their registered character IDs, and failing to do so will result in an automatic disqualification. Before playing in any stage, players must go through the rules of the tournament, listed in the rulebook issued by the officials.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 offers a massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000 and the Online Qualifiers will be streamed live on official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. Here is the official teaser of the tournament shared on YouTube:

