PMIS 2020 Information: Rulebook, start date and prize pool details

PMIS 2020 Rule Book, Start Date and Prize Money details

PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile tournaments in India, and offers a massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000.

The registered squads will have to play the first stage of the tournament, which is the In-Game Qualifiers. The rules of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020, along with the prize pool and other necessary details, are mentioned below:

PMIS 2020 Start Date

The first stage of PMIS 2020, the In-Game Qualifiers, will start on 20th May 2020. The In-Game Qualifiers will be open to all the registered squads, and will go on for five days, i.e., 20th May to 24th May. The top 248 teams from this stage will move on to the next round, which is the Online Qualifiers.

PMIS 2020 Rulebook

PUBG Mobile has prepared a PMIS 2020 rulebook that every participating squad should read thoroughly before playing in the tournament. You can access the rulebook of the tournament by clicking on the link mentioned below.

PMIS 2020 Rulebook Link: https://go.aws/2Xeufa3

PMIS 2020 Prize Pool

Prize Pool Distribution

A total of 20 teams will qualify for the PMIS Grand Finals, and the prize pool of ₹50,00,000 will be distributed among them in the following manner:

1st Place (Winners): ₹20,00,000

2nd Place (Runner Up): ₹5,00,000

3rd Place: ₹3,00,000

4th Place: ₹2,50,000

5th Place: ₹2,25,000

6th Place: ₹2,00,000

7th Place: ₹1,75,000

8th Place: ₹1,50,000

9th Place: ₹1,25,000

10th Place: ₹1,15,000

11th Place: ₹5,00,000

12th Place: ₹1,05,000

13th Place: ₹80,000

14th Place: ₹70,000

15th Place: ₹60,000

16th Place: ₹50,000

Individual prizes will also be given to the players who perform extraordinarily in the Grand Finals. These prizes will be under the Special Category Awards, and a total of ₹5,00,000 will be given to the players as follows:

Special Category Awards :

The Chosen One: ₹50,000 (Player with maximum no of MVPs)

The Annihilator: ₹50,000 (Player with maximum amount of damage)

The Wanderer: ₹50,000 (Player with maximum foot travel)

Headshot Expert: ₹50,000 (Player with maximum headshots)

The Exterminators: ₹1,00,000 (Squad with maximum no of kills)

The Grenadiers: ₹1,00,000 (Squad with maximum no of grenade kills)

People's Choice Awards: ₹1,00,000 (Most Popular Squad among the community)

