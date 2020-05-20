The revised schedule for the PMPL South Asia 2020 has been announced by PUBG Mobile

PMPL South Asia 2020, which was initially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is all set to kick off as the revised dates of the tournament have been officially announced by PUBG Mobile.

According to the renewed schedule, the tournament will get underway from May 22. The event will see a total of 20 teams from India, Nepal and Bangladesh battling one another for a massive prize pool of $200,000 and a spot in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).

Revised Dates of PMPL South Asia 2020

PMPL South Asia 2020 will begin on May 22 and will conclude on June 14, with the matches set to be played at 6:30 PM IST on the scheduled days of the tournament. The announcement was made on the official PUBG Mobile India Instagram handle with a post that stated:

We are back live on 22 May! This will be an incredible action-packed journey. Live on our YouTube and Facebook channels! Don't miss out.

As per the current standings of the PMPL SA 2020, UMExRXN currently leads the points table with 137 points and two chicken dinners. SynerGE and TSM-Entity follow close behind in second and third place, with 123 and 121 points respectively.

PMPL South Asia 2020 Overall Standings

PMPL SA offers a massive prize pool of $200,000 and has been divided into two phases: the League Phase and the Finals. As per officials, the top three squads will get a direct entry into the PMWL 2020 from the league stage while the remaining two spots will be attained by the top two squads from the final stage.

In addition to PMPL South Asia, another major tournament, PMIS 2020, will also take place simultaneously. Here is the teaser shared by PUBG Mobile on YouTube:

