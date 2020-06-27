PMIS 2020: List of teams qualified for PMIS 2020 semi-finals
- The top 8 teams from each group of PMIS 2020 quarter-finals have made it to the semis.
- PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 semi-finals will start from 28th June.
PMIS 2020 Quarter Finals are over and the qualified teams will now play in the semi-finals. The quarter-finals went on for four days and a total of 64 teams were divided into four groups. At the completion of the action-packed matches, the top 8 teams from each group have made it through to the next stage.
PMIS 2020: Teams qualified for semi-finals
Here is the complete list of the teams qualified for PUBG Mobile India Series semi-finals:
Teams Qualified from Group A
- LooPSTorM
- Celtz
- TEAM IND
- Powerhouse
- VSG CRAWLERS
- TEAM VST
- HYPE GAMING
- PGSx
Teams Qualified from Group B
- ELEMENT esports
- MegaStars
- Thanos FTW
- Team Tamilas
- Synerge
- VikingX
- Team Mayhem
- 100cc Esports
Teams Qualified from Group C
- Inside Out
- 4Ace Esports
- Tsm-Entity
- LiveCraft eSports
- STRONG HOLD
- DarkTangent Esports
- TEAM XPERT
- MAD SCIENTISTS ESPORTS
Teams Qualified from Group D
- Orangerock
- TheCrew Esports
- ORB OFFICIAL
- F1 Dreamers
- Fnatic
- TEAM GODX
- Lets GO
- AZTECS ESP
PMIS semi-finals will start from 28th June and will go on for five days. The fans can catch the live action of the tournament on the official PUBG Mobile India YouTube Channel and support their favorite teams.
The match-wise schedule of the PUBG Mobile India Series semi-finals is yet to be announced by the tournament organizers. The top 16 teams from this stage will qualify for the finals starting from 4th July 2020.
PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 offers a massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000 and is one of the most popular tournaments in India. It gives the underdogs a special chance to show their skills in front of the audience.
Published 27 Jun 2020, 01:14 IST