PMIS 2020: List of teams qualified for PMIS 2020 semi-finals

The top 8 teams from each group of PMIS 2020 quarter-finals have made it to the semis.

PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 semi-finals will start from 28th June.

Rabia

Teams Qualified from PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals

PMIS 2020 Quarter Finals are over and the qualified teams will now play in the semi-finals. The quarter-finals went on for four days and a total of 64 teams were divided into four groups. At the completion of the action-packed matches, the top 8 teams from each group have made it through to the next stage.

PMIS 2020: Teams qualified for semi-finals

Here is the complete list of the teams qualified for PUBG Mobile India Series semi-finals:

Teams Qualified from Group A

Group A Qualified Teams (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile India)

LooPSTorM

Celtz

TEAM IND

Powerhouse

VSG CRAWLERS

TEAM VST

HYPE GAMING

PGSx

Teams Qualified from Group B

Group B Qualified Teams (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile India)

ELEMENT esports

MegaStars

Thanos FTW

Team Tamilas

Synerge

VikingX

Team Mayhem

100cc Esports

Teams Qualified from Group C

Group C Qualified Teams

Inside Out

4Ace Esports

Tsm-Entity

LiveCraft eSports

STRONG HOLD

DarkTangent Esports

TEAM XPERT

MAD SCIENTISTS ESPORTS

Teams Qualified from Group D

Group D Qualified Teams

Orangerock

TheCrew Esports

ORB OFFICIAL

F1 Dreamers

Fnatic

TEAM GODX

Lets GO

AZTECS ESP

PMIS semi-finals will start from 28th June and will go on for five days. The fans can catch the live action of the tournament on the official PUBG Mobile India YouTube Channel and support their favorite teams.

The match-wise schedule of the PUBG Mobile India Series semi-finals is yet to be announced by the tournament organizers. The top 16 teams from this stage will qualify for the finals starting from 4th July 2020.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 offers a massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000 and is one of the most popular tournaments in India. It gives the underdogs a special chance to show their skills in front of the audience.

Also Read: PMIS 2020 - PUBG Mobile India Series Format Explained