PMIS 2020: Fake Online Qualifiers selection emails are confusing players

PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers Spam Emails

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 In-Game qualifiers are over and the participating teams are now eagerly waiting for the results. The top 248 teams from the In-Game qualifiers will proceed to the next phase of the tournament, the Online Qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the teams that have played the In-Game Qualifiers are reportedly receiving fake emails regarding their qualification for the PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers. These emails are spreading false information among the players leaving them confused about their PMIS 2020 qualification.

PUBG Mobile: PMIS 2020 Fake Qualification E-mails

The registered squads have reported that they are receiving emails regarding their selection for the Online Qualifiers. Some of the emails say that they are in the top 248 teams and have qualified for the Online Qualifiers. Here are the screenshots of the emails claiming their qualification for the second phase of the tournament:

PMIS 2020 Spam Emails

Additionally, a few emails also claimed that the squad has failed to qualify for the tournament's second stage and here are the screenshots of the respective email:

PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers Spam Mails

These kinds of spam emails are causing false alarms, among the participants and are leaving them confused.

The reality is that the In-Game Qualifiers results have not been announced yet and thus, the players should not fall into the trap. As per the PUBG Mobile officials, the results of the PMIS In-Game Qualifiers will be declared on 31st May 2020 and here is the official announcement:

The window for in-game qualifiers for PMIS 2020 has been extended till 27th May 2020. The extension has been done to help the players from the cyclone-affected areas and those have been not been able to participate due to other unforeseen circumstances. The results will be out on 31st May 2020.

Also, the dates of the Online Qualifiers have not been announced yet and will be out after the results of the In-Game Qualifiers are declared.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 offers a massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000 and the Online Qualifiers will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. Here is the official teaser of the tournament shared on YouTube:

