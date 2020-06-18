PMIS 2020: Online Qualifiers Round 1, Day 1 results and overall standings

A look at the leaderboard after the first day of matches at PMIS 2020.

Nine teams have qualified for the quarterfinals after Day 1 of PMIS 2020 online qualifiers.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

The Online Qualifiers stage of PMIS 2020 (PUBG Mobile India Series 2020) has got underway, and the first day of Round 1 is now over. 256 teams from across India are competing for a spot in the next stage of the competition and for a massive prize pool of INR 50 Lakh.

The 256 competing teams were divided into 16 groups of 16 teams each.Day 1 of the PMIS 2020 featured the first three groups in action. A total of six matches (best of two in each group) were played on the first day of the online qualifiers stage of PMIS 2020. After the first day, nine teams have secured a spot in the quarterfinals of PMIS 2020.

PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers Day 1 Overall Standings:

Before looking at the results, do note that the first three teams after each match qualifies for the quarterfinals.

Match 1 Overall Standings:

Match 1 overall standings

After the first match on Day 1 of PMIS 2020, Infinite Warrior tops the leaderboard with 38 points and a chicken dinner. They are followed by Shikari eSports and Team Bope with 37 and 32 points respectively.

Match 2 Overall Standings:

Match 2 Overall Standings

After the second match on Day 1 of PMIS 2020, Fate Esports tops the leaderboard with 56 points and a chicken dinner. They are followed by Zlevenesports and LiveCraft eSports with 36 and 32 points respectively.

Match 3 Overall Standings:

Match 3 Overall Standings

After the third match on Day 1 of PMIS 2020, VSG Crawlers tops the leaderboard with 46 points and a chicken dinner. They are followed by TeamBigFans and HYP Gaming with 42 and 25 points respectively.

Teams Qualified for PMIS 2020 Quarter Finals after Day 1:

As mentioned earlier, nine teams qualified for the next stage of the competition after the first day of matches at PMIS 2020. Here's a list of all the teams that qualified for the next stage of PMIS 2020::

Infinite Warrior Shikari eSports Team Bope Fate Esports Zlevenesports Livecraftesports VSG Crawlers TeamBigFans Hyp Gaming.

PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers began on 17th June and will go on for five days. After the online qualifiers, quarterfinals featuring 64 teams will be conducted.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action of PMIS 2020 on the PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.

