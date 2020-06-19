PMIS 2020: Online Qualifiers round 1, day 2 results and overall standings

A look at the leaderboard after the second day of matches at PMIS 2020.

Another nine teams have qualified for the quarterfinals after Day 2 of PMIS 2020 online qualifiers.

PUBG Mobile India Series results and Overall standings

The Online Qualifiers stage of PMIS 2020 (PUBG Mobile India Series 2020) has begun, and the second day of Round 1 is now over. 256 teams from across India are competing for a spot in the next stage of the competition and for a massive prize pool of ₹50 lakh.

The teams have been divided into 16 groups of 16 teams each. Day 2 of the PMIS 2020 featured the next three groups in action. A total of six matches (best of two in each group) were played on the second day of the online qualifiers stage of PMIS 2020. After the end of day, nine more teams have secured a spot in the quarterfinals of PMIS 2020.

PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers day 2 overall standings

Before looking at the results, do note that the first three teams after each match qualify for the quarterfinals.

Match 4 overall standings:

Match 4 Standings

After the fourth match on Day 2 of PMIS 2020, Team Tamilas topped the leaderboard with 60 points and a chicken dinner. They were followed by TheCrew eSports and F4 Rivals with 30 and 29 points respectively.

Match 5 overall standings:

Match 5 Standings

After the fifth match, Dark Tangent Esports dominated and conquered the leaderboard with 36 points and a chicken dinner. They were followed by Vikingx and Team Elites with 35 and 31 points respectively.

Match 3 Overall Standings:

Match 6 standings

After the final match of the day 2, Vendetta Esports acquired the #1 rank on the points table with 45 points and a chicken dinner. They were followed by Newst and Team Falcon eSports with 37 and 37 points respectively.

Teams Qualified for PMIS 2020 Quarter Finals after Day 2:

As mentioned earlier, another nine teams have qualified for the next stage of the competition after the second day of matches at PMIS 2020. Here's a list of all the teams that qualified for the next stage of PMIS 2020:

Team Tamilas TheCrew Esports F4 Rivals Darktangent Esports VikingX Team Elites Vendetta Esports Newst Team Falcon eSports

PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers began on 17th June and will go on for five days. After the online qualifiers, quarterfinals featuring 64 teams will be conducted.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action of PMIS 2020 on the PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.

