PMIS 2020: Online Qualifiers round 1, day 4 results and overall standings

A look at the leaderboard after the fourth day of matches at PMIS 2020.

On day 4, nine more teams have qualified for PMIS Quarter Finals, total tally rises to 36.

PUBG Mobile India Series results and Overall standings

The Online Qualifiers stage of PMIS 2020 (PUBG Mobile India Series 2020) has commenced, and the fourth day of Round 1 is now over. A total of 256 teams from across India are competing for a spot in the next stage of the competition and for a massive prize pool of ₹50 lakh.

The teams have been divided into 16 groups of 16 teams each. Day 4 of the PMIS 2020 featured the next three groups in action.

A total of six matches (best of two in each group) were played on the fourth day of the online qualifiers stage of PMIS 2020. Today, nine more teams have secured a spot in the quarterfinals of PMIS 2020, taking the total tally to 36.

PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers day 4 overall standings

Before looking at the results, do note that the first three teams after each match qualify for the quarterfinals.

Match 10 overall standings:

Match 10 standings

After the tenth match on Day 4 of PMIS 2020, Oneshot Esports topped the leaderboard with 42 points and a chicken dinner. They were followed by I AM and Inside Out with 37 and 30 points respectively.

Advertisement

Match 11 overall standings:

Match 11 standings

In the eleventh match, Initiative Esports dominated and conquered the top spot in the leaderboard with 41 points and a chicken dinner. They were followed by Tene8 Masters and Gods Reign with 37 and 31 points respectively.

Match 12 Overall Standings:

Match 12 standings

After the final match of the day 4, TGW Official acquired the #1 rank on the points table with 38 points and zero chicken dinner. They were followed by Mad Scientists Esports and Formation X with 37 and 36 points respectively.

Teams Qualified for PMIS 2020 Quarter Finals after Day 4:

As mentioned earlier, another nine teams have qualified for the next stage of the competition after the fourth day of matches at PMIS 2020. Here's a list of all the teams that qualified for the next stage of PMIS 2020:

Oneshot Esports I Am Inside Out Initiative esports Tene8 Masters Gods Reign TGW Official Mad Scientist Esports Formation X

PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers began on 17th June and will go on for five days. After the online qualifiers, quarterfinals featuring 64 teams will be conducted.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action of PMIS 2020 on the PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.

Also Read: PMIS tournament format explained