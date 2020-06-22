PMIS 2020: Online Qualifiers round 1, day 5 results and overall standings

A look at the leaderboard after the fifth day of matches at PMIS 2020.

On the final day, twelve more teams have qualified for PMIS quarterfinals, taking the total tally to 48.

PUBG Mobile India Series results and Overall standings

The Online Qualifiers stage of PMIS 2020 (PUBG Mobile India Series 2020) has concluded with the end of the fifth and final day of Round 1. A total of 256 teams from across India are competing for a spot in the next stage of the competition and for a massive prize pool of ₹50 lakh.

The teams were divided into 16 groups of 16 teams each. Day 5 of the PMIS 2020 featured the next three groups in action.

A total of eight matches (best of two in each group) were played on the fifth day of the online qualifiers stage of PMIS 2020. Today, 12 more teams have secured a spot in the quarterfinals of PMIS 2020, taking the tally to 48.

PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers day 5 overall standings

Before looking at the results, do note that the first three teams after each match qualify for the quarterfinals.

Match 13 overall standings:

Match 13 standings

After the thirteenth match on Day 5 of PMIS 2020, LooPStorm topped the leaderboard with 55 points and two chicken dinners. They were followed by Engle and Team Xpert with 27 and 26 points respectively.

Match 14 overall standings:

Match 14 standings

WarLocks dominated the fourteenth match and conquered top spot in the leaderboard with 48 points and a chicken dinner. They were followed by Shivaye Esports and Team Mayhem with 37 and 32 points respectively.

Match 15 Overall Standings:

Match 15 standings

After the 15th match of the day 5, EGxSAD acquired the #1 rank on the points table with 38 points and a single chicken dinner. They were followed by ORB Official and The Godfathers with 31 and 26 points respectively.

Match 16 Overall Standings:

Match 16 standings

After the final match of the day 5, 100cc Esports acquired the #1 rank on the points table with 40 points and a single chicken dinner. They were followed by Aztecs ESP and Nomads Official with 36 and 24 points respectively.

Teams Qualified for PMIS 2020 Quarter Finals after Day 5:

As mentioned earlier, twelve teams have qualified for the next stage of the competition after the fifth day of matches at PMIS 2020. Here's a list of all the teams that qualified for quarter finals stage of PMIS 2020:

LoopStorms Engle Team Xpert Warlocks Shivaye Esports Team Mayhem EGX Sad ORB Official THe Godfather 100cc Esports Aztecs ESP Nomads Official

PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers began on 17th June and will go on for five days. After the online qualifiers, quarterfinals featuring 64 teams will be conducted.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action of PMIS 2020 on the PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.

