PMIS 2020: Prize Pool and live-stream details of PUBG Mobile India Series

PMIS 2020: PUBG Mobile India Series

PMIS 2020, also known as the PUBG Mobile India Series, will be held later this year. Recently, PUBG Mobile announced that registrations for the event will begin on 6th May. Players along with their squads can register for the tournament by visiting the official website of PUBG Mobile India.

PMIS 2020: What is the Prize Pool of PUBG Mobile India Series?

PMIS 2020 will feature a total prize pool of ₹50 Lakh. Over the next couple of weeks, get ready to witness the PUBG Mobile Indian professional teams competing for the massive prize pool of ₹50 Lakh($66,000). However, the prize pool distribution is yet to be announced by the officials.

PMIS 2020: How to Watch PUBG Mobile India Series Live?

The PMIS 2020 tournament will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile India. Additionally, the complete schedule of the competition will be announced shortly. The tournament is expected to begin in May and will last for a few weeks.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, all events are being postponed or cancelled to minimize its spread. Therefore, the PMIS 2020 will be conducted online in which all the squads will play from their respective locations.

PUBG Mobile recently teased the official trailer of PUGB Mobile India Series in which the organizers also revealed the top 20 qualified teams which will battle it out against each other in the Grand Finale. In the previous season of PMIS, 16 teams proceeded to the final stage.

SouL lifted the trophy last year and were followed by God's Reign who finished second. PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 turned out to be an event that gave rise to many underdog teams. Here's hoping 2020 brings us even more exciting action.