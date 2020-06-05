PMIS 2020: PUBG Mobile India Series In-Game Qualifiers results announced

PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers results have been announced officially by PUBG Mobile.

The captains of the teams who have qualified for PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers received a mail regarding the same.

PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers results have been declared officially by the tournament organizers. The qualified teams from the In-Game Qualifiers will now compete in the Online Qualifiers for a slot in the Quarter Finals.

The dates of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Online Qualifiers are yet to be announced by the officials. E-mails have been sent to the captains of the qualified teams in their registered email IDs. Only the squads who have qualified received the e-mails regarding the same.

The captains have to go to the registered e-mail addresses to check if they have qualified or not. The teams should refresh the Inbox section of Gmail and check the Spam folder, too, if they haven't received the mail yet.

Here is an example of the mail that you will receive if your team has qualified:

PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers E-Mail

To calculate the final standings of the PMIS 2020 In-Game Qualifiers, the top 10 games of the participating teams have been considered. Here is the official announcement made by the officials:

The results of PMIS 2020 are out today. All the qualified teams will get a confirmation email and a private Discord server link. It is requested that the qualified teams do not reveal or share the server link provided publicly thank you.

The squads who want to play the Online Qualifiers should join the discord link sent to them in the mail and, in no case, should leak out the link. Also, the whole squad should fill the form provided in the mail to confirm their participation in the Online Qualifiers.

A total of 256 teams will compete in the PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers that include the top 248 squads from the In-Game Qualifiers, along with the eight invited professional PUBG Mobile teams.

The PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. Here is the official announcement of the tournament made on YouTube:

