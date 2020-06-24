PMIS 2020: quarter-finals Day 2 results and overall standings

The second day's action of the quarter-final stage of PMIS 2020 (PUBG Mobile India Series 2020) took place today. 64 teams which qualified from the previous phase of PMIS 2020 are competing for a spot in the next stage of the competition and a massive prize pool of ₹50 lakh.

The teams have been divided into 4 groups of 16 teams each. Day 2 of the PMIS 2020 featured Group B in action.

A total of six matches were played on the second day of the quarter-final stage of PMIS 2020. At the end of the day, eight more teams have progressed to the semi-finals of the PUBG Mobile India Series.

Element Esports, Megastars and Thanos FTW stood at the first three spots on day 2 points table with 101 points, 92 points and 88 points respectively.

PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers day 2 overall standings

Before looking at the results, do note that the top eight teams on the leaderboard have qualified for PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals.

Here are the overall standings of PMIS Quarter Finals after Day 2:

PMIS 2020 Day 2 Quarter Finals points table

#1 Element Esports - 101 points

#2 Megastars - 92 points

#3 Thanos FTW - 88 points

#4 Team Tamilas - 74 points

#5 Synerge - 69 points

#6 VikingX - 62 points

#7 Team Mayhem - 56 points

#8 100cc Esports - 56 points

#9 Totally Depressed - 53 points

#10 ARC - 53 points

#11 bYe Official - 31 points

#12 Insane - 30 points

#13 Rising Baaz - 22 points

#14 TENE8 Masters - 18 points

#15 Fate Esports - 18 points

#16 F4 Rivals - 15 points

PMIS 2020 quarter-finals will go on for four days and 56 qualified teams from online qualifiers and 8 new invited teams will play throughout the stage. These 64 teams will battle it out in 4 groups across 4 days. 8 teams from each group will proceed to the next round.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action of PMIS 2020 on the PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.

