PMIS 2020: quarter-finals Day 3 (Group C) results and overall standings

A look at Day 3 overall standings and results of PMIS 2020 quarter-finals (Group C).

Inside Out, 4Ace Esports and TSM-Entity secured the first three spots on day 3 points table.

PMIS 2020 Day 3 Quarter-Finals points table

The third day's action of the quarter-final stage of PMIS 2020 (PUBG Mobile India Series 2020) took place on Thursday. 64 teams, which qualified from the previous phase of PMIS 2020, are competing for a spot in the next stage of the competition and a massive prize pool of ₹50 lakh.

The teams have been divided into 4 groups of 16 teams each. Day 3 of the PMIS 2020 featured Group C in action.

A total of six matches were played on the third day of the quarter-final stage of PMIS 2020. At the end of the day, eight more teams have progressed to the semi-finals of the PUBG Mobile India Series.

Inside Out, 4Ace Esports and TSM-Entity stood at the first three spots on day 3 points table with 102 points, 89 points and 86 points respectively.

PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers day 3 overall standings

PMIS 2020 Day 3 Quarter Finals points table (9-16)

Before looking at the results, do note that the top eight teams on the leaderboard have qualified for PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals.

Here are the overall standings of PMIS Quarter Finals after Day 3:

#1 Inside out - 102 points

#2 4Ace Esports - 89 points

#3 TSM Entity - 86 points

#4 LiveCraft Esports - 82 points

#5 Strong Hold - 78 points

#6 DarkTangent Esports - 66 points

#7 Team Xpert - 62 points

#8 Revenge Esports - 51 points

#9 MAD Scientist Esports - 50 points

#10 Vendetta Esports - 40 points

#11 Max Fault - 37 points

#12 Team Bope - 31 points

#13 The Godfathers - 28 points

#14 Shivaye Esports - 27 points

#15 Nomads Official - 18 points

#16 Shikari eSports - 17 points

PMIS 2020 quarter-finals will go on for four days and 56 qualified teams from online qualifiers and 8 new invited teams will play throughout the stage. These 64 teams will battle it out in 4 groups across 4 days. 8 teams from each group will proceed to the next round.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action of PMIS 2020 on the PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.

Also Read: PMIS tournament format explained