PMIS 2020: quarter-finals Day 3 (Group C) results and overall standings
- A look at Day 3 overall standings and results of PMIS 2020 quarter-finals (Group C).
- Inside Out, 4Ace Esports and TSM-Entity secured the first three spots on day 3 points table.
The third day's action of the quarter-final stage of PMIS 2020 (PUBG Mobile India Series 2020) took place on Thursday. 64 teams, which qualified from the previous phase of PMIS 2020, are competing for a spot in the next stage of the competition and a massive prize pool of ₹50 lakh.
The teams have been divided into 4 groups of 16 teams each. Day 3 of the PMIS 2020 featured Group C in action.
A total of six matches were played on the third day of the quarter-final stage of PMIS 2020. At the end of the day, eight more teams have progressed to the semi-finals of the PUBG Mobile India Series.
Inside Out, 4Ace Esports and TSM-Entity stood at the first three spots on day 3 points table with 102 points, 89 points and 86 points respectively.
PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers day 3 overall standings
Before looking at the results, do note that the top eight teams on the leaderboard have qualified for PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals.
Here are the overall standings of PMIS Quarter Finals after Day 3:
#1 Inside out - 102 points
#2 4Ace Esports - 89 points
#3 TSM Entity - 86 points
#4 LiveCraft Esports - 82 points
#5 Strong Hold - 78 points
#6 DarkTangent Esports - 66 points
#7 Team Xpert - 62 points
#8 Revenge Esports - 51 points
#9 MAD Scientist Esports - 50 points
#10 Vendetta Esports - 40 points
#11 Max Fault - 37 points
#12 Team Bope - 31 points
#13 The Godfathers - 28 points
#14 Shivaye Esports - 27 points
#15 Nomads Official - 18 points
#16 Shikari eSports - 17 points
PMIS 2020 quarter-finals will go on for four days and 56 qualified teams from online qualifiers and 8 new invited teams will play throughout the stage. These 64 teams will battle it out in 4 groups across 4 days. 8 teams from each group will proceed to the next round.
PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action of PMIS 2020 on the PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.