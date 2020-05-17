PMIS 2020 registrations to end soon; How to register

PMIS 2020 Registrations are getting closed, Register Now!

PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile tournaments in India. The tournament is open to all, and the eligible players can participate in the event by registering on the official PUBG Mobile India website.

The PMIS 2020 registrations will end on 18th May 2020. Before registering, make sure that your team consists of exactly four players. In case you haven't registered yet for the tournament, here are some simple steps to do the same.

How to register for PMIS 2020

The players of each team must be sixteen years or older as on the tournament start date. Furthermore, all players in a team’s roster must have reached Level 20 or above, and Platinum V or above, at the time of registration for PMIS 2020.

The detailed eligibility criteria has been explained in the PMIS 2020 rulebook, which is available on the official website of PUBG Mobile India.

Follow the steps listed below to register your squad in PMIS 2020 :

Go to the official website of PUBG Mobile India. Slide down on the website, click on the 'Registration' tab, and then click the 'Register Now' button. You will be redirected to the registration page. First of all, you will need to fill the team details, including Team Name, Logo, Owner's Name (Captain Name in case of no Owner), Email Address, Mobile Number and City. Then click on 'Next' and fill the Captain details. After that, the details of all the other team players need to be entered. Finally, click on the Submit button to complete the registration process.

In case you make an error during the registration, you can make the changes before the registration ends.

Here is the recap of the first edition of the tournament shared by PUBG Mobile:

